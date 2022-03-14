Dr. Peterlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Peterlin, DO
Dr. Barbara Peterlin, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Pennsylvania Headache Center PC205 Grandview Ave Ste 206, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 745-6223
- 2 2150 Harrisburg Pike Ste 200A, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 396-9167
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-1445Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I’ve had great experiences with Dr. Peterlin and her office manager Krista. Dr. Peterlin is so caring and eager to help her patients. After failed attempts of treatment by my primary care doctor and another neurologist Dr. Peterlin’s suggested medication regimen has provided me with much needed relief. I feel comfortable with her and feel like she really listens. I’m so glad she was recommended to me. Her office manager Krista is so sweet and helpful!
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1780664292
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Peterlin has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterlin.
