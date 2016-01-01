Dr. Barbara Perez, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Perez, DMD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Perez, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Locations
Perez Orthodontics1906 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33629 Directions (813) 212-1905Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ameritas
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Barbara Perez, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthodontic Residency At Washington Hospital Center In Washington Dc
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
