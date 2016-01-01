Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Palmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Palmer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Locations
Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Medical Provider Group230 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 967-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Barbara Palmer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1427182260
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
