Dr. Barbara Pacholec, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barbara Pacholec, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH.

Dr. Pacholec works at Central Pasco Weight Loss Center in Lutz, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Pasco Weight Loss Center
    24622 STATE ROAD 54, Lutz, FL 33559 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 909-4430
  2. 2
    Pacholec Center for Weight Loss
    1621 22nd Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 502-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastodynia
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction
Adrenal Insufficiency
Mastodynia
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction
Adrenal Insufficiency

Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 06, 2021
    Dr. Pacholec has saved my life. I have struggled for over a year with hormone issues, weight gain and fatigue. She listen to me, explained in detail concepts about each so that I understand what's going on and what needed to be done to correct the problems. She is patient, very well read, and understands patient care. In less than 2 months, I've lost 15 lbs, sleeping better, no hot flashes, more energy and a better overall understanding of how my body works. I can't say enough. She is passionate about getting results on an individual bases and takes the time required to talk with you and help you get the best personal results.
    Valerie Fulbright — Feb 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Barbara Pacholec, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073696902
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy Of Anti-Aging Medicine
    Residency
    • Monmouth Med Center
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Pacholec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacholec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pacholec has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pacholec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacholec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacholec.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacholec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacholec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

