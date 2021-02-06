Dr. Barbara Pacholec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacholec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Pacholec, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Pacholec, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH.
Dr. Pacholec works at
Locations
-
1
Central Pasco Weight Loss Center24622 STATE ROAD 54, Lutz, FL 33559 Directions (813) 909-4430
-
2
Pacholec Center for Weight Loss1621 22nd Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 502-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pacholec?
Dr. Pacholec has saved my life. I have struggled for over a year with hormone issues, weight gain and fatigue. She listen to me, explained in detail concepts about each so that I understand what's going on and what needed to be done to correct the problems. She is patient, very well read, and understands patient care. In less than 2 months, I've lost 15 lbs, sleeping better, no hot flashes, more energy and a better overall understanding of how my body works. I can't say enough. She is passionate about getting results on an individual bases and takes the time required to talk with you and help you get the best personal results.
About Dr. Barbara Pacholec, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1073696902
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Of Anti-Aging Medicine
- Monmouth Med Center
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pacholec has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pacholec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pacholec works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacholec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacholec.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacholec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacholec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.