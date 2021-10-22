See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Hamden, CT
Dr. Barbara Orrok, MD

Pediatric Psychiatry
2 (31)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barbara Orrok, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Ca.

Dr. Orrok works at Barbara G Orrok MD in Hamden, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barbara G Orrok MD
    295 Welton St, Hamden, CT 06517 (203) 787-2727
  2. 2
    Barbara G Orrok MD
    132 Grand Ave, New Haven, CT 06513 (203) 787-2727

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Oct 22, 2021
    Sometimes the wait is longer than expected. Other than that, he actively listens and takes steps to improve and whatever situation you're dealing with. I would give five stars if the waiting time wasn't so unpredictable. It has gotten much better since she moved to her new office in Hamden but there is room for improving wait time. She is very attentive and she cares.
    jbanks — Oct 22, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Barbara Orrok, MD
    About Dr. Barbara Orrok, MD

    • Pediatric Psychiatry
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English
    • 1639248404
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Connecticut School Of Med
    • Hospital Of St Raphael
    • Univ Of Ca
    • Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Orrok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orrok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orrok has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orrok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Orrok. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orrok.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orrok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orrok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

