Dr. Barbara Orrok, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Orrok, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Ca.
Dr. Orrok works at
Locations
Barbara G Orrok MD295 Welton St, Hamden, CT 06517 Directions (203) 787-2727
Barbara G Orrok MD132 Grand Ave, New Haven, CT 06513 Directions (203) 787-2727
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Sometimes the wait is longer than expected. Other than that, he actively listens and takes steps to improve and whatever situation you're dealing with. I would give five stars if the waiting time wasn't so unpredictable. It has gotten much better since she moved to her new office in Hamden but there is room for improving wait time. She is very attentive and she cares.
About Dr. Barbara Orrok, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1639248404
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Med
- Hospital Of St Raphael
- Univ Of Ca
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orrok has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orrok accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orrok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Orrok. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orrok.
