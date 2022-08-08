Dr. Barbara O'Reilly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Reilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara O'Reilly, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara O'Reilly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from RUHR UNIVERSITY / BOCHUM MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. O'Reilly works at
Locations
Angel Kids PA6801 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 242-4220
- 2 13241 Bartram Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 242-4220
Angel Kids PA13443 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Directions (904) 224-5437
Baptist Primary Care1370 13th Ave S Ste 216, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 246-0644
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Reilly?
Absolutely fantastic doctor-I’ve lived in different countries and states, with 4 kids, one medically fragile, and she is hands down the best diagnostic, knowledgeable, caring and kind doctor we have ever known. Love this doctor!! Trust her with my babies lives.
About Dr. Barbara O'Reilly, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1285741348
Education & Certifications
- RUHR UNIVERSITY / BOCHUM MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Reilly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Reilly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Reilly works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Reilly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Reilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Reilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.