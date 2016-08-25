See All Oncologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Barbara Norquist, MD

Oncology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Barbara Norquist, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON

Dr. Norquist works at Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake
    1959 NE Pacific St Fl 8SE, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Skin Screenings
Uterine Cancer
Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
BRCA1 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
BRCA2 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 25, 2016
My amazing surgeon and follow up Doctor. She is humble, well-researched, and makes me feel less anxious about my DX. She recommended a treatment for me and I never thought I would have cancer. The more I accepted my DX and researched the best treatment-I realized it was the one I was on. I am a two year thrive-r (no evidence of cancer ) of stage 3 ovarian cancer.
Cas in Seattle, wa — Aug 25, 2016
Photo: Dr. Barbara Norquist, MD
About Dr. Barbara Norquist, MD

  • Oncology
  • English
  • 1548271521
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Barbara Norquist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norquist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Norquist has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Norquist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Norquist works at Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Norquist’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Norquist. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norquist.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norquist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norquist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

