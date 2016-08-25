Dr. Barbara Norquist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norquist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Norquist, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Norquist, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Dr. Norquist works at
Locations
Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 8SE, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My amazing surgeon and follow up Doctor. She is humble, well-researched, and makes me feel less anxious about my DX. She recommended a treatment for me and I never thought I would have cancer. The more I accepted my DX and researched the best treatment-I realized it was the one I was on. I am a two year thrive-r (no evidence of cancer ) of stage 3 ovarian cancer.
About Dr. Barbara Norquist, MD
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
