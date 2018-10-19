Dr. Barbara Noguchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noguchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Noguchi, MD
Dr. Barbara Noguchi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Retina & Vitreous Of Louisiana10202 Jefferson Hwy Ste B1, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (205) 943-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I don’t know why anybody would give this dr. 1 star. She is the most caring dr. I’ve ever experience . I live in New Orleans and travel to Baton Rouge to see her. There are tons of retinal drs a lot closer I could chose. In addition , she is also extremely competent having trained under the best doctors. I have recommended her to family and friends and they all rave about her.I can only imagine that the 1 star came from some dishonest competitor.
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Tulane U
- Tulane U
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Ophthalmology
