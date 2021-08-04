Dr. Barbara Noel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Noel, DO
Overview
Dr. Barbara Noel, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
Barbara Noel, MD1801 N University Dr Ste 201, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 642-7036
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Noel is very thorough and takes time to listen to every aspect of her patients issues.
About Dr. Barbara Noel, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Creole and French
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
