Dr. Barbara Noel, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Noel works at Barbara Noel, MD in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Symptomatic Menopause and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.