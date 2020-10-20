Dr. Barbara Newman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Newman, DO
Dr. Barbara Newman, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Barbara Newman's office4540 E Baseline Rd Ste 114, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 497-2229
Banner Gateway Medical Center1900 N Higley Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 543-2000Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She was amazing! She was so helpful and so funny. She always made me feel at ease. When I had to be induced early because of Cholestasis, she was very reassuring and so excited for me. She was wonderful and I will be going back to her even though I moved half an hour away.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
