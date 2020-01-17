Overview

Dr. Barbara Morris, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Morris works at Arkansas Otolaryngology Center in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Jacksonville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.