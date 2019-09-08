Dr. Barbara Moran-Faile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moran-Faile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Moran-Faile, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barbara Moran-Faile, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Easley, SC. They completed their fellowship with University of North Carolina Hospitals
Dr. Moran-Faile works at
Upstate Cardiology PA702 N A ST, Easley, SC 29640 Directions (864) 859-9855
- 2 114 Hospital Dr # A-1, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 235-7665
Upstate Cardiology PA2 Innovation Dr, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 235-7665
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Faile is patient, thorough and tender with my elderly father. She is relentless in offering help, suggestions and running tests to help us. She even wrote him a personal note of her care for him! Who does that???? She is amazing!!!
- Cardiology
- English
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Baystate Medical Center
Dr. Moran-Faile has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moran-Faile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moran-Faile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moran-Faile works at
Dr. Moran-Faile has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moran-Faile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moran-Faile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moran-Faile.
