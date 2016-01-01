Dr. Montford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Montford, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Montford, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Montford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Barbara Montford MD PA1190 NW 95th St Ste 106, Miami, FL 33150 Directions (305) 696-0806
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Montford?
About Dr. Barbara Montford, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1407957400
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montford works at
Dr. Montford has seen patients for Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Montford. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.