Dr. Barbara Meyer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Meyer works at Atrium Health in Huntersville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.