Overview

Dr. Barbara Mercado-Stallard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital.



Dr. Mercado-Stallard works at Oracle Heart & Vascular in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.