Overview

Dr. Barbara Mendez-Agrusa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Jacobi Medical Center.



Dr. Mendez-Agrusa works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Diabetes and Endocrinology at Bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.