Dr. Barbara Melvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Melvin, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Melvin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.
Dr. Melvin works at
Locations
-
1
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville50 Hospital Dr Ste 5D, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Shield of California
- Broadspire
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Christian Care
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gallagher Basset
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Healthgram
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Magellan Health Services
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Self Pay
- Sliding Scale
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Melvin?
About Dr. Barbara Melvin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1104167592
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melvin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Melvin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Melvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melvin works at
Dr. Melvin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melvin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.