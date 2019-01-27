Dr. Barbara Melendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Melendez, MD
Dr. Barbara Melendez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO.
Vascular Institute of the Rockies1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3950, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (720) 764-6418Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
I had a great experience with the vascular institute. Dr. Melendez helped me get the right DX and surgery for my TOS. I now have feeling back in my hand and fingers. I found the staff to be very supportive and the staff during surgery to be amazing. This is an extremely knowledgeable staff! The best around!
- Vascular Surgery
- English
