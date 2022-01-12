Dr. Barbara McIntosh-Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntosh-Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara McIntosh-Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barbara McIntosh-Moore, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center, Marlette Regional Hospital and Mclaren Lapeer Region.
Dr. McIntosh-Moore works at
Locations
Michigan Rheumatology Group8200 S Saginaw St Ste 500, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 953-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
- Marlette Regional Hospital
- Mclaren Lapeer Region
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She is thorough and listens to her patient. Appointments are hard to get make sure you keep your appointment. Office staff very caring and kind
About Dr. Barbara McIntosh-Moore, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1982652103
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McIntosh-Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIntosh-Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McIntosh-Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McIntosh-Moore has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McIntosh-Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntosh-Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntosh-Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McIntosh-Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McIntosh-Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.