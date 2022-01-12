Overview

Dr. Barbara McIntosh-Moore, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center, Marlette Regional Hospital and Mclaren Lapeer Region.



Dr. McIntosh-Moore works at Michigan Rheumatology Group in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.