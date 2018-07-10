Dr. Barbara McGrath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara McGrath, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara McGrath, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. McGrath works at
Locations
-
1
Barbara A Mcgrath MD7509 Nall Ave, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Directions (913) 381-5544
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGrath?
She is an amazing surgeon and I still am thankful 16 years later.
About Dr. Barbara McGrath, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1932294188
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGrath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGrath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGrath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGrath works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGrath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGrath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.