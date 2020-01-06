Overview

Dr. Barbara McGarry, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. McGarry works at Rutgers Family Medicine in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

