Dr. Barbara Martin, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (28)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Barbara Martin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Martin works at Conviva Care Centers in Tamarac, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Continucare Medical Group - Tamarac
    7101 W McNab Rd Ste 101, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 722-5600
    Conviva Care Center Kingspoint
    7686 N Nob Hill Rd, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 597-0135
    Cano Health LLC
    7900 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (945) 722-0130
    Michael S. Mishkin, M.d., P.A.
    7401 N University Dr Ste 105, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 722-0130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Limb Cramp
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Hypothyroidism
Limb Cramp
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Hypothyroidism

Limb Cramp
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Hypothyroidism
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Polyneuropathy
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Compression
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Oct 07, 2019
    Dr. Martin is highly competent and professional. Very knowledgeable and well informed on current medical practices. Staff is amazing. Strongly recommend!
    George A — Oct 07, 2019
    About Dr. Barbara Martin, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin works at Conviva Care Centers in Tamarac, FL. View the full address on Dr. Martin’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

