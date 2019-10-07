Dr. Barbara Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barbara Martin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
-
1
Continucare Medical Group - Tamarac7101 W McNab Rd Ste 101, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 722-5600
-
2
Conviva Care Center Kingspoint7686 N Nob Hill Rd, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 597-0135
-
3
Cano Health LLC7900 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (945) 722-0130
-
4
Michael S. Mishkin, M.d., P.A.7401 N University Dr Ste 105, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 722-0130
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martin is highly competent and professional. Very knowledgeable and well informed on current medical practices. Staff is amazing. Strongly recommend!
About Dr. Barbara Martin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518981885
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
