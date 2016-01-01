Overview

Dr. Barbara Mann, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Mann works at Mount Sinai-National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.