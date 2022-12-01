Dr. Barbara Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Ma, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Ma, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Ma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cutaneous Oncology Program1305 York Ave Fl 12, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ma?
I was seeing another doctor but he left and I was given Dr. Ma. I liked her at once. She is very smart. She is not an alarmist, listens to me, personable, professional and I get a call back from Paul, her assistant. When I call. I live two hours away so we have had virtual visits which she is fine with. I would certainly recommend her to friends and family.
About Dr. Barbara Ma, MD
- Oncology
- English, Cantonese
- 1245625052
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical College/New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- Georgetown University Med Center Washington Dc
- New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ma works at
Dr. Ma speaks Cantonese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.