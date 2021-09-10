Overview

Dr. Barbara Lubin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine - San Juan and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.



Dr. Lubin works at Gulf Coast Holistic and Primary Care inc. in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.