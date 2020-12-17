Dr. Barbara Lipschitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipschitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Lipschitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Lipschitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VETERANS ADMINISTRATION HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Lipschitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central Phoenix Medical Clinic LLC7600 N 15th St Ste 190, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 200-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Actions Healthcare Management
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- Arizona PHCS
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Health
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Concepts
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremark Pharmacy
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Principal Life
- Prudential
- SCAN Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lipschitz?
I've treated with Dr. Lipschitz for nearly 30 years. She is smart and knows what she is doing. I consider her to be a part of my family having treated with her so long. What a delightful and lovely woman!
About Dr. Barbara Lipschitz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1215097472
Education & Certifications
- VETERANS ADMINISTRATION HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipschitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipschitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipschitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipschitz works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipschitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipschitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipschitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipschitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.