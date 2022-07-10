See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Barbara Leighton, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barbara Leighton, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Bucks Hospital.

Dr. Leighton works at Northeast Pulmonary Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Pulmonary Associates
    3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 130, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Northeast Pulmonary Associates
    380 N Oxford Valley Rd Ste 100, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Jul 10, 2022
First visit with Dr Leighton, I am very pleased with her on my several health issues. She took her time looking into my medical chart and enlightened me on some critical issues that I was not told before from other doctors I have seen in past. She is extremely knowledgeable and very pleasant and understanding.
Andrea Thompson — Jul 10, 2022
About Dr. Barbara Leighton, MD

  • Critical Care Medicine
  • 32 years of experience
  • English
  • 1487751475
Education & Certifications

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
  • Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Barbara Leighton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leighton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Leighton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Leighton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leighton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leighton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leighton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leighton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

