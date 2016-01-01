Overview

Dr. Barbara Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Pineville, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at CEENTA Blakeney in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.