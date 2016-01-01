See All Ophthalmologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Barbara Lee, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barbara Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Pineville, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at CEENTA Blakeney in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat
    Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat
    5933 Blakeney Park Dr Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Pineville
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Barbara Lee, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649237124
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Florida
    • Riverside Regional Medical Center
    • University of Virginia
    • The College Of William & Mary
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

