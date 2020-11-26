Dr. Barbara Lazio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Lazio, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Lazio, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Cincinnati (COM) and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Dr. Lazio works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Washington Neurosurgery615 Lilly Rd NE Ste 140, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lazio?
Dr. Lazio performed an operation on my upper spinal column to restore proper blood flow, a laminectomy. the operation was completely successful. As well, Dr. Lazio predicted the length of time for healing to transpire; she guessed one year. Almost at the exact one year later day, full mobility with my neck occurred. I would recommend Dr. Lazio without reservation.
About Dr. Barbara Lazio, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- Female
- 1649389263
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University Md
- University of Cincinnati (COM)
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lazio using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lazio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazio works at
Dr. Lazio has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lazio speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.