Overview

Dr. Barbara Kuczynski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clawson, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Kuczynski works at Advanced Ophthalmology Associates PC in Clawson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.