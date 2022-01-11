Overview

Dr. Barbara Krueger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Krueger works at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Tinley Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.