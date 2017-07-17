Overview

Dr. Barbara Koppel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Metropolitan Hospital Center.



Dr. Koppel works at Practice in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.