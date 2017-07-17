Dr. Barbara Koppel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koppel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Koppel, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Koppel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Metropolitan Hospital Center.
Locations
New York City Health and Hospital Corporation1901 1st Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 423-6676
Hospital Affiliations
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
SHE IS FRIENDLY SHE FOLLOWS UP SHE IS CORCERN SHE DOES HER JOB SHE IS AN GOOD DOCTOR SHE IS VERY RESPONSIBLE SHE KNOWS HER JOB SHE TRYS HER BEST ALL THE TIME SHE CARES I WILL RECOMMEND HER TO EVERYONE SHE TAKES CARE OF ME SHE IS AN GOOD LISTENER SHE LISTENS TO MY PROBLEMS ALL THE TIME SHE GETS THINGS DONE
About Dr. Barbara Koppel, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1487729356
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koppel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koppel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koppel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
