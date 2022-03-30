See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brownsburg, IN
Dr. Barbara Koewler, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barbara Koewler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brownsburg, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.

Dr. Koewler works at New Life Associates in Brownsburg, IN with other offices in Danville, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Life Associates Brownsburg
    5492 N Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 210, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    New Life Associates PC
    112 Hospital Ln Ste 200, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Mar 30, 2022
Dr. Koewler is the best! I met her when I had to have emergency surgery late one night and have been seeing her ever since. She has delivered both of my children and really listens to my needs.
— Mar 30, 2022
About Dr. Barbara Koewler, MD

  Obstetrics & Gynecology
  34 years of experience
  English
  Female
  1588695043
Education & Certifications

  Methodist Hospital Of Indiana
  IN UNIV SCH OF MED
Hospital Affiliations

  • Hendricks Regional Health

