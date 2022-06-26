Dr. Barbara Keyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Keyes, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Keyes, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.
Locations
Nashville Dermatology And Skin Cancer Clinic2222 State St # 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 942-0245
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
At Last! I was referred to a doctor who listens and is confident in finding a solution to a rash I’ve been battling for over a year. Dr. Keyes is a premier dermatologist.
About Dr. Barbara Keyes, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1427044148
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keyes has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Keyes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.