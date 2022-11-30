Dr. Barbara Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Kahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barbara Kahn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Prince George, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Virginia Urology2025 Waterside Rd Ste 105, Prince George, VA 23875 Directions (804) 455-9185Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Virginia Urology - Hanover Medical Park8220 Meadowbridge Rd Ste 202 Bldg 1, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 455-9186
Virginia Urology - Stony Point9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 455-9187Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Excellent DR. Listened to My issues and started working right away
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1841583911
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahn has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.