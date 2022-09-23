Overview

Dr. Barbara Kage, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from U Fac Med, Lublin and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kage works at Rheumatology & Allergy Inst CT in Manchester, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.