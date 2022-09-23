Dr. Barbara Kage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Kage, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barbara Kage, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from U Fac Med, Lublin and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kage works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology & Allergy Inst CT361 Main St, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 646-9929
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kage?
Amazing dr. Listens and very very thorough.
About Dr. Barbara Kage, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1427043538
Education & Certifications
- Med Ctr Of Cen Mass
- Med Ctr Of Cen Mass
- U Fac Med, Lublin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kage has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kage works at
Dr. Kage has seen patients for Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Kage. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.