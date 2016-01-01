Dr. Barbara Jung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Jung, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Jung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
The Permanente Medical Group275 W Macarthur Blvd, Oakland, CA 94611 Directions (510) 752-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Barbara Jung, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Jung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jung. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jung.
