Overview

Dr. Barbara Hurst, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Murray, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Hurst works at Granger Murray Women's Health in Murray, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.