Dr. Barbara Hurst, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Hurst, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Murray, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Hurst works at
Locations
1
Granger Murray Women's Health348 E 4500 S Ste 200, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (435) 264-5824Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- PEHP
- Principal Life
- SelectCare
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable, easy to talk to. She listens, gives her opinion, then asks for concerns, questions, etc. I love her and her whole staff!
About Dr. Barbara Hurst, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1205973070
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
