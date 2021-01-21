See All Plastic Surgeons in Jefferson City, MO
Dr. Barbara Howard, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barbara Howard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.

Dr. Howard works at River City Plastic Surgery in Jefferson City, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    River City Plastic Surgery
    3241 W Truman Blvd # 100, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 635-9668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Capital Region Medical Center
  • SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction
Skin Cancer
Liposuction
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jan 21, 2021
Dr Howard Rocks! She is a beautiful person inside and out. She made me feel so comfortable and answered all my questions. She was straight forward which was greatly appreciated.. I love my results’ ..
Marilyn Harbour — Jan 21, 2021
Photo: Dr. Barbara Howard, MD
About Dr. Barbara Howard, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659376333
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Oh State University Hospital
Medical Education
  • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Barbara Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Howard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Howard works at River City Plastic Surgery in Jefferson City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Howard’s profile.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

