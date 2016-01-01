Dr. Horner-Ibler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Horner-Ibler, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Horner-Ibler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.
Dr. Horner-Ibler works at
Locations
Marquette Clinic for Women & Children1821 N 16th St, Milwaukee, WI 53205 Directions (414) 977-0001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Barbara Horner-Ibler, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1225145840
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Horner-Ibler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Horner-Ibler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horner-Ibler.
