Dr. Barbara Horner-Ibler, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (4)
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barbara Horner-Ibler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.

Dr. Horner-Ibler works at FREE CLINIC in Milwaukee, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Marquette Clinic for Women & Children
    1821 N 16th St, Milwaukee, WI 53205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 977-0001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Wellness Examination
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Wellness Examination
Hypothyroidism

Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Barbara Horner-Ibler, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225145840
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Horner-Ibler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horner-Ibler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horner-Ibler works at FREE CLINIC in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Horner-Ibler’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Horner-Ibler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horner-Ibler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horner-Ibler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horner-Ibler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

