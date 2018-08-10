Overview

Dr. Barbara Honig, MD is a Dermatologist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Honig works at Barbara K Honig MD & Associates in Pikesville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Actinic Keratosis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.