Dr. Barbara Honig, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barbara Honig, MD is a Dermatologist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Barbara K Honig MD & Associates1777 Reisterstown Rd Ste 108, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 580-2880
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I have been seeing Dr. Honig for years, and so has my husband. She is an incredibly knowledgeable dermatologist, and never pushes for unnecessary cosmetic procedures.
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
