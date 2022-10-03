See All Dermatologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Barbara Hisler, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (26)
39 years of experience
Dr. Barbara Hisler, MD is a Dermatologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Hisler works at BARBARA M HISLER MD in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Contact Dermatitis and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Barbara M Hisler MD
    1300 Union Tpke Ste 303, New Hyde Park, NY 11040
    Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Contact Dermatitis
Rosacea
Ringworm
Contact Dermatitis
Rosacea

Ringworm
Contact Dermatitis
Rosacea
Athlete's Foot
Dermatitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Limb Pain
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Stye
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Warts
Acne Surgery
Arthritis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedsores
Boil
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Ganglion Cyst
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Jock Itch
Lichen Planus
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipomas
Lyme Disease
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Oct 03, 2022
    I have been using Dr. Hisler for many years. She is a wonderful doctor and a great diagnostician. She has a nice personality and is very kind and caring. She always answers my questions and returns my phone calls. My whole family has been using her for years and I highly recommend her.
    Dermatology
    39 years of experience
    English
    1023067535
    NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Dermatology and Internal Medicine
