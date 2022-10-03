Dr. Hisler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Hisler, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Hisler, MD is a Dermatologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Hisler works at
Locations
-
1
Barbara M Hisler MD1300 Union Tpke Ste 303, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 326-0333
-
2
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hisler?
I have been using Dr. Hisler for many years. She is a wonderful doctor and a great diagnostician. She has a nice personality and is very kind and caring. She always answers my questions and returns my phone calls. My whole family has been using her for years and I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Barbara Hisler, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1023067535
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hisler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hisler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hisler works at
Dr. Hisler has seen patients for Ringworm, Contact Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hisler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hisler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hisler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hisler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hisler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.