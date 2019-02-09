Dr. Barbara Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Hirsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barbara Hirsch, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo.
Dr. Hirsch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arden Smith & Zevi W. Isseroff3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 201, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (718) 798-3030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hirsch?
A personable doctor who knows her areas of expertise. This doctor was recommended by my cardiologist and I consider the choice an excellent one.
About Dr. Barbara Hirsch, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1679533434
Education & Certifications
- Einstein Coll Med
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirsch accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirsch works at
Dr. Hirsch has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Anemia and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.