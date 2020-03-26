Overview

Dr. Barbara Hessel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Hessel works at Barbara A Hessel MD in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.