Dr. Barbara Henley, MD
Dr. Barbara Henley, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
Augusta University Medical Center2834 HILLCREEK DR, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 446-1300
Dr Henley is so kind and personable. I trust her completely. She had done two surgeries for me.
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Henley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henley has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Henley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henley.
