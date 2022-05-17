See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. Barbara Henley, MD

Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barbara Henley, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.

Dr. Henley works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    2834 HILLCREEK DR, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 446-1300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Apical Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Enterocele Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Prolapse Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
May 17, 2022
Dr Henley is so kind and personable. I trust her completely. She had done two surgeries for me.
Tammy Eberhart — May 17, 2022
Dr. Barbara Henley, MD
About Dr. Barbara Henley, MD

  • Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 18 years of experience
  • English
  • 1912063728
Education & Certifications

  • University Of North Carolina
  • Pennsylvania Hospital
  • Pennsylvania Hospital
  • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
  • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Barbara Henley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Henley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Henley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Henley works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Henley’s profile.

Dr. Henley has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Henley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

