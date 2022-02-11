Dr. Henike has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Henike, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barbara Henike, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Abdallah Zamaria M.d. & Barbara Henike M.d. PC24001 Greater Mack Ave Ste C, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 772-3244
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
Dr. Henike is simply the best doctor one could hope for. She’s creative, compassionate, super smart and always uses medication as a last resort. Unfortunately, they don’t make doctors like her anymore.
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1255304085
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
