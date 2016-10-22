See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Barbara Head, MD

Obstetrics
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barbara Head, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Head works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Breech Position and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion
    8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Women's Health - Cannon St
    135 Cannon St, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Breech Position
Pregnancy Ultrasound
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Barbara Head, MD

    • Obstetrics
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • Chippenham Hospital
    • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
    • Johnston-Willis Hospital
    • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center

