Dr. Barbara Hauser, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Hauser works at Upstate Internal Medicine and Pediatrics P C. in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.