Dr. Barbara Haley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Haley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barbara Haley, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Dr. Haley works at
Locations
-
1
University Hospital Medical Oncology Clinic-physical Therapy2201 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-4673
-
2
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd Rm E06202A, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 456-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haley?
Dr. Haley was well prepared for my intake appointment, having read my relevant previous test results and reports. She was very knowledgeable, explained treatment options and recommendations clearly. She listened well and answered my questions.
About Dr. Barbara Haley, MD
- Hematology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1518936087
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haley works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Haley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.