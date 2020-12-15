Overview

Dr. Barbara Hagey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.



Dr. Hagey works at Parkersburg Podiatry Associates in Parkersburg, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.